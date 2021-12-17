Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

No it shouldn’t unless you want to start specifying the result using their index keys. What you’re proposing would require you to do something like
$pageArray[0][0]; // Gives id
$pageArray[0][1]; // Gives page header
$pageArray[0][2]; // Gives page content
What I wrote gives you something like
$pageArray[0]['id']; // Gives id
$pageArray[0]['pageheader']; // Gives page header
$pageArray[0]['pagecontent']; // Gives page content
I’m sure you didn’t mean it and I’m 100% certain the OP is looking for the 2nd option. Simplifying is good, but to an extent.
$page doesn’t just come out of no where. Since this is
mysqli, you have to literally create each individual variable to bind. Once you’ve done that, you can then use that variable to add to the
$page array. So the variable
$page in itself will not contain a full set of data arrays. It will only contain 1 data set. Meaning you have to construct the array yourself and properly do it.
On the side note, you are using the
results object which your example works using
->fetch_assoc(), but you should really be using prepared statements. Especially if you are doing copying and pasting and end up dealing with user inputs.