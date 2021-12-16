Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

In your previous thread for this, you were using the much simpler, more consistent, better designed, universal PDO extension. Why have you now switched your connection code to use the limited mysqli extension, which won’t work with the rest of code?
Thanks for the help. I had seen it on another pdo site and thought it might help. I now know differently.
I changed the code and I get a list of the menus (links), however, when i select link I am sent to a new page with the home page information. This occurs with all links.
What I am aiming to do is to have different information on the same page (index1.php). So home, will be home stuff, news will show news stuff etc.
I am still using the same code (with the change added). I must be missing something.
I am grateful for the help so for and am asking for help to achieve my aim.
One more reason to stick to PDO. There is no need to loop through the rows to make the ID become the index. Using the right PDO fetch mode will do that for you. See PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE
Of course it will only work with PDO, not mysql.
Your links are inside index1.php but they point to index.php, is that ok?
C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7
<a href="index.php?id=
Well to be fair, you also don’t need to do that for mysqli as well. All you really need to do is use
->fetch() which should give you a list of data. I haven’t used mysqli in a while, but you don’t necessarily have to go through a bunch of hoops to get the same result. The OP seems to be doing more work than really necessary. If you just throw it in an array, the array will handle all the indexing.
EDIT: What I would do is create 2 arrays. First array would be all
id,
pageheader, and
pagecontent. You’ll then want to loop and throw those data into another array which should create a multi-dimensional array. Something like
$pageArray = [];
while($prepare->fetch()) {
$pages = [];
$pages['id'] = $id;
$pages['pageheader'] = $pageheader;
$pages['pagecontent'] = $pagecontent;
$pageArray[] = $pages;
}
print_r($pageArray);
Also, @benpeters648, you should be using prepared statements. That’s why you’re getting that error.
->fetch() is part of
stmt which is prepared statements.
This can be shortened to 1 line
while($page = $prepare->fetch_assoc()) {
$pageArray[] = $page;
}
No it shouldn’t unless you want to start specifying the result using their index keys. What you’re proposing would require you to do something like
$pageArray[0][0]; // Gives id
$pageArray[0][1]; // Gives page header
$pageArray[0][2]; // Gives page content
What I wrote gives you something like
$pageArray[0]['id']; // Gives id
$pageArray[0]['pageheader']; // Gives page header
$pageArray[0]['pagecontent']; // Gives page content
I’m sure you didn’t mean it and I’m 100% certain the OP is looking for the 2nd option. Simplifying is good, but to an extent.
$page doesn’t just come out of no where. Since this is
mysqli, you have to literally create each individual variable to bind. Once you’ve done that, you can then use that variable to add to the
$page array. So the variable
$page in itself will not contain a full set of data arrays. It will only contain 1 data set. Meaning you have to construct the array yourself and properly do it.
On the side note, you are using the
results object which your example works using
->fetch_assoc(), but you should really be using prepared statements. Especially if you are doing copying and pasting and end up dealing with user inputs.
fetch_assoc() does exactly the same
In that case you don’t even need the loop
$pageArray = $prepare->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE)
That was my point, using PDO with the FETCH_UNIQUE mode will create an array where the first column specified (in this case ID) becomes the array key for the row.
Fetch assoc will give you something like:-
$fetch = array(
0 => array( // Numeric key defined by fectch order
'id' => '5',
'pageheader' => 'home',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
1 => array(
'id' => '8',
'pageheader' => 'about',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
2 => array(
'id' => '11',
'pageheader' => 'contact',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
)
);
Where fetch unique will give you something like:-
$fetchUnique = array(
'5' => array( // Key taken from ID column
'pageheader' => 'home',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
'8' => array(
'pageheader' => 'about',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
'11' => array(
'pageheader' => 'contact',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
)
);
…Straight from the query without any further processing with loops etc. I don’t see any reason to prepare in this case, as there are no variables and the query is not repeated.
Sure, take my apologies for copyright violation
Correct, but the OP is using mysqli. Again, you can’t mix and match APIs. If the OP doesn’t want to use PDO, that’s their choice, but they or anyone should realistically be using prepared statements. Which in that case will result in the version I wrote. You’re going to be using prepared statements in PDO anyways, why is it any different when using mysqli? So like I said, if someone uses prepared statements for PDO and not for mysqli, that makes absolutely no sense.
In case of mysqli - there is
fetch_assoc()
In case of PDO - there is
fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE)
I still don’t get why do you want to manually set array keys inside a loop, if there are builtin methods for that
I only realised I had made that mistake - index.php, instead of index1.php. Having changed it, the site works as expected.
I am using mysqli as that was part of the online help I got.
And now you’ve got help in using PDO
Thanks for all the help.
I think we can all agree on this, and it is the cause of the initial problem, trying to use a PDO fetch mode on a mysqli connection.
I have not been following the OP’s other topics, but it seems like the OP is flip-floping between the two.
Clearly the answer is to pick one, then stick with it.
Absolutely, it is always ultimately their choice what they do. But I don’t think they made a conscious decision that they don’t want to use PDO, but…
And is as I say, torn between the two and ended up getting in a muddle by mixing them.
So again, the OP must choose between mysqli or PDO. Unless someone is going to pop up and make a compelling case for mysqli, it really should be PDO.
Being able to use the correct fetch mode (in this instance FETCH_UNIQUE) is just one reason.
If anyone is still unsure, try this on any table they have with a PDO connection, where the first column is unique. See how it differs to FETCH_ASSOC which could be used with either API.
$sql = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM table LIMIT 10");
$data = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE);
var_dump($data);
exit;
Using the right mode means doing more with less code. No need for extra arrays, extra loops, and no need for prepared statements (in this instance).
And when you do need prepared statements, who wants to go though all that parameter binding palaver you get with mysqli?
I’ve taken the advice given to move to PDO and have used pdo to connect to my database which is working. I have used FETCH_UNIQUE and other parts to display the text from the database. For testing purposes I have four entries in the pageheader / pagecontent of the database. I see the four ‘menu’ headers (home, news, timeline, prehistoric Egypt). When I click the home page, its contents are show, this is the same for prehistoric Egypt. However, news and timeline do not behave as a link, that is there is no change in pointer, no localhost/dynamicsite/index1.php?id=2 or 3 when I hover over news and timeline. As I mentioned the others links work.
I used the var_dump($data); and got the following:
array(4) { [1]=> array(4) { [“pageheader”]=> string(4) “Home” [0]=> string(4) “Home” [“pagecontent”]=> string(21) “This is the home page” [1]=> string(21) “This is the home page” } [2]=> array(4) { [“pageheader”]=> string(4) “News” [0]=> string(4) “News” [“pagecontent”]=> string(15) “Some news stuff” [1]=> string(15) “Some news stuff” } [3]=> array(4) { [“pageheader”]=> string(8) “Timeline” [0]=> string(8) “Timeline” [“pagecontent”]=> string(10) “Some links” [1]=> string(10) “Some links” } [4]=> array(4) { [“pageheader”]=> string(17) “Predynastic Egypt” [0]=> string(17) “Predynastic Egypt” [“pagecontent”]=> string(22) “Predynastic Egypt test” [1]=> string(22) “Predynastic Egypt test” } }
In case it matters I will include the database connection and the code for the index1.php page.
The connection:
$servername = "localhost";
$username = "root";
$password = "";
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=scarabbeetle", $username, $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
echo "Connected successfully";
} catch(PDOException $e) {
echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
}
The index1,php:
<?php
require_once("db1.php");
$data = array();
$sql = $conn->query("SELECT * FROM pages");
$data = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE);
var_dump($data);
$id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>test</title>
<link href="css/pagestyles.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<?php include("includes/top.php") ?>
<nav class="nav">
<span class="nav__list">
<?php
foreach($data as $rid => $row):
echo '<a href="index1.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a>';
endforeach;
?>
</span>
</nav>
<hr>
<?php echo $data[$id]['pageheader']; ?>
<hr>
<?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?>
<div class="space"></div>
<!-- footer content -->
<?php include('includes/footer.php'); ?>
</body>
</html>
I don’t understand why the news / timeline links are not links. Any help will be appreciated.
What html does it produce for the navigation links, if you “view source” in your browser?
I was also going to ask what the ‘view source’ is in your browser (the symptom is that of some broken html.)
If you are going to show someone the var_dump/print_r output, please output
<pre> </pre> tags around it in your php code so that it will be readable. Also, for data that someone here might need to use to test with (since we don’t have or want your database), use var_export instead. And when posting these type of data dumps, surround it with three markdown back-ticks ```, the same as for posted code, so that the forum software won’t beautify it, converting all the double-quotes to useless smart/curly quotes.
You need to set the default fetch mode to assoc when you make the database connection, so that you don’t get double the data. Also, when you make the database connection, set emulated prepared queries to false (you want to use real prepared queries.)
There’s no good reason to catch a database exception unless it is for something that the visitor to your site can correct, such as inserting/updating duplicate or out of range submitted data. For all other database errors, they are fatal problems (php code execution should halt), that the visitor (including hackers who are intentionally trying to trigger errors) don’t need to know anything about. For these cases, simply let php catch and handle the database exception, where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) For these fatal cases, remove any database exception try/catch logic you may currently have, simplifying your code.
While the person who came up with this single-query method to display both navigation and content was well intentioned, this is too closely coupled and won’t work once you have a large number of links where you need to add a search feature and/or pagination to limit the number of links that are displayed at one time. If someone finds a useful page on a site they should be able to book-mark the link and return to that page at any time. With added search/pagination, if the link they use is not in the default search/pagination result, the requested page content won’t be displayed. At the earliest opportunity, please add a separate query that uses the input id value to get the data needed to display the page content.