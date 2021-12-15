Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

I have been given advice on this previously and was given code to try. I have been a bit busy to try it, but when I did, there was an error message: Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method mysqli_result::fetch() in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php:7 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7

I have no idea what to do about this error:

This is the code - with thanks to those who provided it on sitepoint.

<?php require_once("db1.php"); $data = array(); $sql = "SELECT `id`, `pageheader`, `pagecontent` FROM pages ORDER BY id ASC"; $query = $conn->query($sql); while($row = $query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)){ $data[$row['id']] = $row; } $id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Dynamic Site</title> </head> <body> <table class="topmenu"> <tr> <td> <h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1> </td> </tr> <?php foreach($data as $rid => $row): echo '<tr> <td><a href="index.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a></td> </tr>'."\r"; endforeach; ?> </table> <hr> <?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?> </body> </html>

I ask for help as a total beginner.