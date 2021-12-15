Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

I have been given advice on this previously and was given code to try. I have been a bit busy to try it, but when I did, there was an error message: Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method mysqli_result::fetch() in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php:7 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7
I have no idea what to do about this error:
This is the code - with thanks to those who provided it on sitepoint.
<?php
require_once("db1.php");
$data = array();
$sql = "SELECT `id`, `pageheader`, `pagecontent` FROM pages ORDER BY id ASC";
$query = $conn->query($sql);
while($row = $query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)){
$data[$row['id']] = $row;
}
$id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Dynamic Site</title>
</head>
<body>
<table class="topmenu">
<tr>
<td>
<h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
</td>
</tr>
<?php
foreach($data as $rid => $row):
echo '<tr>
<td><a href="index.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a></td>
</tr>'."\r";
endforeach;
?>
</table>
<hr>
<?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?>
</body>
</html>
I ask for help as a total beginner.