Trouble with CSS Background Color

I have created an index.html page which references an external CSS stylesheet. Everything in the stylesheet reflects on the index.html page EXCEPT the background color. And I just don’t know what I’m doing wrong!
Please help a frustrated n00b.
I have created an index.html page which references an external CSS stylesheet. Everything in the stylesheet reflects on the index.html page EXCEPT the background color. And I just don’t know what I’m doing wrong!
Please help a frustrated n00b.
Hi there christibob70,
and a warm welcome to the forums.
For members here to have any possible chance
of resolving your problem they would need a link
to the problematic page and or the relevant HTML
and CSS that will display the problem.
coothead
Dang. I don’t have access to hosting atm. I did post an image of the stylesheet though…and its effects in the split screen in Dreamweaver
…or the relevant HTML
and CSS that will display the problem. :
coothead
Hi, welcome to sitepoint!
Looking at your css I see min-height:100%; on the body.
The body is a child of the html element, which does not have it’s height set yet so the body has nothing to base a percentage height from.
Try adding this to your stylesheet.
html {height:100%}
…but most definitely never an image of it.
coothead
You. Are a star! Thanks so much, that fixed it.
Regards,
christibob
While that is true Ray the body background color will normally propagate to the html element and will cover the viewport by default. The min-height:100% on body is irrelevant unless the html element has also been given a background-color and in that case the body element’s background-color reverts to content height only and only then would you need the height:100% on the html element.
I just wanted to make it clear that if you avoid using the html element for styling purposes you can simply add a background color to the body element and it will cover the viewport by default. No need for heights or min-heights