Trouble with CSS Background Color

HTML & CSS
I have created an index.html page which references an external CSS stylesheet. Everything in the stylesheet reflects on the index.html page EXCEPT the background color. And I just don’t know what I’m doing wrong!

Please help a frustrated n00b.

Hi there christibob70,

For members here to have any possible chance
of resolving your problem they would need a link
to the problematic page and or the relevant HTML
and CSS that will display the problem.

coothead

Dang. I don’t have access to hosting atm. I did post an image of the stylesheet though…and its effects in the split screen in Dreamweaver

…or the relevant HTML
and CSS that will display the problem. ::biggrin:

coothead

Have at it! :slight_smile:

Hi, welcome to sitepoint!

Looking at your css I see min-height:100%; on the body.

The body is a child of the html element, which does not have it’s height set yet so the body has nothing to base a percentage height from.

Try adding this to your stylesheet.

html {height:100%}

coothead

You. Are a star! Thanks so much, that fixed it.

Regards,
christibob