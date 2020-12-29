Trouble with complex JSON

Hello, I have the following JSON:

{ "cod": "200", "message": 0, "cnt": 40, "list": [ { "dt": 1609189200, "main": { "temp": 281.34, "feels_like": 276.87, "temp_min": 280.51, "temp_max": 281.34, "pressure": 1020, "sea_level": 1020, "grnd_level": 1019, "humidity": 63, "temp_kf": 0.83 }, "weather": [ { "id": 802, "main": "Clouds", "description": "scattered clouds", "icon": "03d" } ], "clouds": { "all": 28 }, "wind": { "speed": 3.9, "deg": 240 }, "visibility": 10000, "pop": 0, "sys": { "pod": "d" }, "dt_txt": "2020-12-28 21:00:00" }, { "dt": 1609200000, "main": { "temp": 279.82, "feels_like": 275.24, "temp_min": 279.18, "temp_max": 279.82, "pressure": 1021, "sea_level": 1021, "grnd_level": 1020, "humidity": 70, "temp_kf": 0.64 }, "weather": [ { "id": 801, "main": "Clouds", "description": "few clouds", "icon": "02n" } ], "clouds": { "all": 15 }, "wind": { "speed": 4.06, "deg": 225 }, "visibility": 10000, "pop": 0, "sys": { "pod": "n" }, "dt_txt": "2020-12-29 00:00:00" }, truncated

I’m trying to get the value of the second weather main, “Clouds”. I’ve tried:

$json["list"][1][0]["weather"]["main"]; $json["list"][1]["weather"]["main"];

but neither have worked. What would be the right answer?