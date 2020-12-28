Trouble with complex JSON

PHP
#1

Hello, I have the following JSON:

{
  "cod": "200",
  "message": 0,
  "cnt": 40,
  "list": [
    {
      "dt": 1609189200,
      "main": {
        "temp": 281.34,
        "feels_like": 276.87,
        "temp_min": 280.51,
        "temp_max": 281.34,
        "pressure": 1020,
        "sea_level": 1020,
        "grnd_level": 1019,
        "humidity": 63,
        "temp_kf": 0.83
      },
      "weather": [
        {
          "id": 802,
          "main": "Clouds",
          "description": "scattered clouds",
          "icon": "03d"
        }
      ],
      "clouds": {
        "all": 28
      },
      "wind": {
        "speed": 3.9,
        "deg": 240
      },
      "visibility": 10000,
      "pop": 0,
      "sys": {
        "pod": "d"
      },
      "dt_txt": "2020-12-28 21:00:00"
    },
    {
      "dt": 1609200000,
      "main": {
        "temp": 279.82,
        "feels_like": 275.24,
        "temp_min": 279.18,
        "temp_max": 279.82,
        "pressure": 1021,
        "sea_level": 1021,
        "grnd_level": 1020,
        "humidity": 70,
        "temp_kf": 0.64
      },
      "weather": [
        {
          "id": 801,
          "main": "Clouds",
          "description": "few clouds",
          "icon": "02n"
        }
      ],
      "clouds": {
        "all": 15
      },
      "wind": {
        "speed": 4.06,
        "deg": 225
      },
      "visibility": 10000,
      "pop": 0,
      "sys": {
        "pod": "n"
      },
      "dt_txt": "2020-12-29 00:00:00"
    },
truncated

I’m trying to get the value of the second weather main, “Clouds”. I’ve tried:

$json["list"][1][0]["weather"]["main"];
$json["list"][1]["weather"]["main"];

but neither have worked. What would be the right answer?