Trouble getting two flex columns in equal widths

Hi everyone, been awhile eh? I have a simple inventory list that doesn’t render its two columns in equal widths. I tidied the code and verified in W3’s Validator. Here it is and thank you in advance for your help.

—semicodin

EDIT: I’m sorry, what is the tag I use to get my code to display here?

inventory ᰄ december 4, 2023 html, body { text-size-adjust: 100%; font-size: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */ line-height: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */ } body { margin: .94rem 0 0; /* 40px */ padding: 0; width: 100%; font-size: 1.5rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1; font-weight: 600; font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif; } p { font-size: 0.8px; line-height: 0.8; } .bmar { margin-bottom: 3.13rem; } #twocolumns { display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: space-between; width: 96%; margin-left: 1%; margin-right: 1%; margin-bottom: 3.13rem; } #column-a { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } #column-b { width: 48%; } .centr { text-align: center; margin-top: 0.63rem; margin-bottom: 0.63rem; } .undr { text-decoration: underline; } .alpha { font-family: "crete round", serif; } .alphard { color: crimson; font-family: "crete round", serif; } .hilite2 { text-align: center; margin-top: 1.5rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: black; background: #ffffbf; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1; font-family: "crete round", serif; } .hilite3 { text-align: left; color: black; background: #ffffbf; font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "kiwi maru", serif; } .hilite4 { text-align: left; color: black; font-weight: bold; background: #ffdddd; /* crimson hiliting */ font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif; } .hilite5 { text-align: left; color: black; background: #ffdddd; /* crimson hiliting */ font-style: italic; font-weight: 800; font-size: 1.5rem; /* 28px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif; } .hilite6 { text-align: center; color: black; background: #ffffbf; /* yellow hiliting */ font-size: 1.19rem; /* 19px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "crete round", serif; } .curly7 { font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 700; font-family: "playfair display", sans-serif; } .curly9 { font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 900; font-family: "playfair display", sans-serif; } .tools { text-align: center; color: black; text-align: left; font-size: 1.25rem; line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 900; font-family: "crete round", serif; } .dblu { color: dodgerblue; } .crim { color: crimson; } .crimu { color: crimson; text-decoration: underline; font-weight: bold; } .cntr { text-align: center; } .hvybk { color: black; text-align: left; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 600; font-family: "calistoga", serif; } .hvyrd { color: crimson; text-align: left; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 600; font-family: "calistoga", serif; } .hvybu { color: dodgerblue; text-align: left; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-weight: 600; font-family: "calistoga", serif; } .headingc { color: #888888; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; font-size: 1.75rem; line-height: 1.05; font-family: "crete round", serif; } ol, dl, p { margin-left: 1%; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif; } ul { list-style-type: square; font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */ line-height: 1.05; font-family: "crete round", serif; }
inventory
december 4, 2023
  1. furniture — extremely valuable inlaid mahogany furniture from no. carolina which i had purchased after seeing some of the pieces in an architectural digest magazine in 1988 ($12,000 . . . 35 years ago); 7’ highboy, two lowboys
  2. furniture — extremely valuable solid chinese mahogany furniture w/burled walnut inlay ($4,000 . . . 35 years ago); 40” inlaid coffee table, 66” sofa table, inlaid sofa side table, inlaid chest 2 doors
  3. “barrister” bookcases – two small 4-shelf glassed-in, cherry
  4. “barrister” bookcases – two large 4-shelf glassed-in, walnut
  5. chairs — four solid oak
  6. bookcases – two white kitchen double-door 60” high w/maple tops
  7. one solid wood 12-drawer cabinet w/brass hardware
  8. smartphone lg stylo 4 w/540 gb supermicro card – android oreo 8.1
  9. gun case, blue, 3 removeable shelves
  10. pine crates on wheels – four handmade & shellacked 24” x 15” x 15”
  11. sony home theatre amplifier
  12. boston® home theatre 4-speaker system
  13. dvd movies & numerous box sets lotr, twilight zone definitive, rogers & hammerstein musicals, elizabeth r, sherlock holmes
  14. chatham™ emerald & gold ring w/5 diamonds ($3,000 . . . 45 years ago)
  15. fresh water pearl & diamond gold necklace ($1,800 . . . 45 years ago)
  16. antique garnet & diamond brooches (2) & bracelet (1) – all garnet gemstones with diamonds
  17. rare books
  1. dozens of dvds containing backup files, many with sensitive pw and acct. data
  2. lenovo® tablet – android honeycomb 3.2
  3. two desktop computers
  4. seven hard disk drives
  5. monitor, nec 22” pivoting lcd
  6. flatbed scanner 14”
  7. scale 25-lb. digital
  8. upwards of 30 business software licenses
  9. fellowes® commercial paper shredder
  10. vacuum cleaner, dyson animal ($500)
  11. vacuum cleaner, bissell rewind
  12. vacuum cleaner, eureka small portable 4 amp for computer motherboards and inside desktops
  13. vacuum cleaner, craftsman® shop vac w/numerous attachments
  1. sewing machine — husqvarna®
  2. commercial grade serger machine
  3. coffee maker — (2) hamilton beach® 12 cup brand new
  4. hot plate — cuisinart® commercial 1200w brand new
  5. hot plate — cuisinart® commercial 1200w used
  6. sheet sets — eight egyptian 900-thread ct. 100% cotton embroidered king size brand new
  7. toaster oven — delongi®
thousands and thousands of
dollars worth of tools:
  1. vast assortment of hand tools and specialty hand tools, socketwrench kits (both inch & metric, 3 crowbars in graduated sizes, drill bit sets, sanders, screwdrivers, yankee® push drill, hole cutters, diamond-bit glass cutter, hacksaws, mitre saws, pruning saws, toothed hand saws, pruners
  2. commercial grade hand truck
  3. electric chainsaw – stihl® 24” w/stihl® noise canceling headphones
  4. corded saw – craftsman® 7¼” circular saw
  5. corded saw – craftsman® jigsaw
  6. drill – milwaukee® corded
  7. rubberized binoculars
  8. craftsman® 15 amp table saw table
  9. saw — makita® 3-3/8” cordless circular
  10. saw — makita® 7¼” cordless circular
  11. router — hercules® 2¼ hp variable speed
  12. fixtures — hundreds of dollars worth of bathroom, plumbing, lighting & fan fixtures
  13. ladder — 24” aluminum
  14. automobile battery recharger craftsman®
  15. 16’ telescoping pruner