Trouble getting two flex columns in equal widths

Hi everyone, been awhile eh? I have a simple inventory list that doesn’t render its two columns in equal widths. I tidied the code and verified in W3’s Validator. Here it is and thank you in advance for your help.
EDIT: I’m sorry, what is the tag I use to get my code to display here?
inventory ᰄ december 4, 2023
html, body {
text-size-adjust: 100%;
font-size: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */
line-height: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */
}
body {
margin: .94rem 0 0; /* 40px */
padding: 0;
width: 100%;
font-size: 1.5rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif;
}
p {
font-size: 0.8px;
line-height: 0.8;
}
.bmar {
margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
}
#twocolumns {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: space-between;
width: 96%;
margin-left: 1%;
margin-right: 1%;
margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
}
#column-a {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
#column-b {
width: 48%;
}
.centr {
text-align: center;
margin-top: 0.63rem;
margin-bottom: 0.63rem;
}
.undr {
text-decoration: underline;
}
.alpha {
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
.alphard {
color: crimson;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
.hilite2 {
text-align: center;
margin-top: 1.5rem;
margin-bottom: 1rem;
color: black;
background: #ffffbf;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
.hilite3 {
text-align: left;
color: black;
background: #ffffbf;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "kiwi maru", serif;
}
.hilite4 {
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-weight: bold;
background: #ffdddd; /* crimson hiliting */
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif;
}
.hilite5 {
text-align: left;
color: black;
background: #ffdddd; /* crimson hiliting */
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 1.5rem; /* 28px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif;
}
.hilite6 {
text-align: center;
color: black;
background: #ffffbf; /* yellow hiliting */
font-size: 1.19rem; /* 19px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
.curly7 {
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 700;
font-family: "playfair display", sans-serif;
}
.curly9 {
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 900;
font-family: "playfair display", sans-serif;
}
.tools {
text-align: center;
color: black;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.25rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 900;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
.dblu {
color: dodgerblue;
}
.crim {
color: crimson;
}
.crimu {
color: crimson;
text-decoration: underline;
font-weight: bold;
}
.cntr {
text-align: center;
}
.hvybk {
color: black;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: "calistoga", serif;
}
.hvyrd {
color: crimson;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: "calistoga", serif;
}
.hvybu {
color: dodgerblue;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: "calistoga", serif;
}
.headingc {
color: #888888;
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
font-size: 1.75rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
ol, dl, p {
margin-left: 1%;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "encode sans semi condensed", sans-serif;
}
ul {
list-style-type: square;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: "crete round", serif;
}
inventory
december 4, 2023
- furniture — extremely valuable inlaid mahogany furniture from no. carolina which i had purchased after seeing some of the pieces in an architectural digest magazine in 1988 ($12,000 . . . 35 years ago); 7’ highboy, two lowboys
- furniture — extremely valuable solid chinese mahogany furniture w/burled walnut inlay ($4,000 . . . 35 years ago); 40” inlaid coffee table, 66” sofa table, inlaid sofa side table, inlaid chest 2 doors
- “barrister” bookcases – two small 4-shelf glassed-in, cherry
- “barrister” bookcases – two large 4-shelf glassed-in, walnut
- chairs — four solid oak
- bookcases – two white kitchen double-door 60” high w/maple tops
- one solid wood 12-drawer cabinet w/brass hardware
- smartphone lg stylo 4 w/540 gb supermicro card – android oreo 8.1
- gun case, blue, 3 removeable shelves
- pine crates on wheels – four handmade & shellacked 24” x 15” x 15”
- sony home theatre amplifier
- boston® home theatre 4-speaker system
- dvd movies & numerous box sets lotr, twilight zone definitive, rogers & hammerstein musicals, elizabeth r, sherlock holmes
- chatham™ emerald & gold ring w/5 diamonds ($3,000 . . . 45 years ago)
- fresh water pearl & diamond gold necklace ($1,800 . . . 45 years ago)
- antique garnet & diamond brooches (2) & bracelet (1) – all garnet gemstones with diamonds
- rare books
- dozens of dvds containing backup files, many with sensitive pw and acct. data
- lenovo® tablet – android honeycomb 3.2
- two desktop computers
- seven hard disk drives
- monitor, nec 22” pivoting lcd
- flatbed scanner 14”
- scale 25-lb. digital
- upwards of 30 business software licenses
- fellowes® commercial paper shredder
- vacuum cleaner, dyson animal ($500)
- vacuum cleaner, bissell rewind
- vacuum cleaner, eureka small portable 4 amp for computer motherboards and inside desktops
- vacuum cleaner, craftsman® shop vac w/numerous attachments
thousands and thousands of
- sewing machine — husqvarna®
- commercial grade serger machine
- coffee maker — (2) hamilton beach® 12 cup brand new
- hot plate — cuisinart® commercial 1200w brand new
- hot plate — cuisinart® commercial 1200w used
- sheet sets — eight egyptian 900-thread ct. 100% cotton embroidered king size brand new
- toaster oven — delongi®
dollars worth of tools:
- vast assortment of hand tools and specialty hand tools, socketwrench kits (both inch & metric, 3 crowbars in graduated sizes, drill bit sets, sanders, screwdrivers, yankee® push drill, hole cutters, diamond-bit glass cutter, hacksaws, mitre saws, pruning saws, toothed hand saws, pruners
- commercial grade hand truck
- electric chainsaw – stihl® 24” w/stihl® noise canceling headphones
- corded saw – craftsman® 7¼” circular saw
- corded saw – craftsman® jigsaw
- drill – milwaukee® corded
- rubberized binoculars
- craftsman® 15 amp table saw table
- saw — makita® 3-3/8” cordless circular
- saw — makita® 7¼” cordless circular
- router — hercules® 2¼ hp variable speed
- fixtures — hundreds of dollars worth of bathroom, plumbing, lighting & fan fixtures
- ladder — 24” aluminum
- automobile battery recharger craftsman®
- 16’ telescoping pruner