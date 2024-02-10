Trouble embeding a googe map

Hello
having a BAD time making a google map work
i have been trying, no go
found this
this is basicaly where i first get stuck…
i ask anyone who knows this stuff to reply with everything i need to do to make a google map API work
this FAR out of my comfort zone
i strongly believe this is too much for my curent skill set
i dont get cloud, i dont get Keys
i am completely lost
i tried different youtubes and another online resource, no go
is making gogle maps with API easy to do?
am i missing something?
i have done my research and remain intimadated
dumb it down for me
please see https://forallthetime.com/BI9/location.html there is a google map that seems fully functunal
how can i wrap text around the map?
are APIs necessary to make a google map work?
i came accross a site that provided the HTML and CSS, nothing about keys, clouds…
any help would be appreciated