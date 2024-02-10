Trouble embeding a googe map

HTML & CSS
1

Hello

having a BAD time making a google map work :frowning:

i have been trying, no go

found this

this is basicaly where i first get stuck…

i ask anyone who knows this stuff to reply with everything i need to do to make a google map API work

this FAR out of my comfort zone

i strongly believe this is too much for my curent skill set :frowning:

i dont get cloud, i dont get Keys

i am completely lost :frowning:

i tried different youtubes and another online resource, no go

is making gogle maps with API easy to do?

am i missing something?

i have done my research and remain intimadated

dumb it down for me :slight_smile:

please see https://forallthetime.com/BI9/location.html there is a google map that seems fully functunal

how can i wrap text around the map?

are APIs necessary to make a google map work?

i came accross a site that provided the HTML and CSS, nothing about keys, clouds…

any help would be appreciated :slight_smile: