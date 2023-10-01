TRIM or sanitize_email

I like to know what is a better practice to use TRIM function or sanitize_email.
$email = trim($_POST['email']);
$email = sanitize_email($_POST['email']);
Need help.
Both.
I would trim first, then validate.
Rather than use a homemade sanitize function, if you use the built in filter_var() with the validate_email filter, any unsanitory value is unlikely to pass validation and may be rejected. So you sanitize and validate at the same time.