TRIM or sanitize_email

I like to know what is a better practice to use TRIM function or sanitize_email.

    $email = trim($_POST['email']); 
    $email = sanitize_email($_POST['email']);

Both.
I would trim first, then validate.
Rather than use a homemade sanitize function, if you use the built in filter_var() with the validate_email filter, any unsanitory value is unlikely to pass validation and may be rejected. So you sanitize and validate at the same time.