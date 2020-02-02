Triggering a link if wrapped in an <em> tag

I am having an issue where a modal isn’t triggering if it is wrapped in an tag.
In my example, if you click in the “normal” font-style part of the link, it fires properly, if you click where the italics are, it won’t.
Any ideas?
JS
$(function () {
const openModals = [];
$('.modal-button').click(e => {
e.preventDefault();
$(e.target).closest('.modal').add('body').addClass('open');
openModals.push($($(e.target).attr('href')).show());
});
$(window).add('.close').click(e => {
e.stopPropagation();
if ($(e.target).is('.modal, .close')) {
const closing = openModals.pop().addClass('modal-content-active');
setTimeout(() => {closing.hide().removeClass('modal-content-active')}, 0);
if (openModals.length > 0) {
openModals[openModals.length - 1].removeClass('open');
} else $('body').removeClass('open');
}
});
});