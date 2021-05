Hello Everybody,

I am a new bee in the Node JS and I want to ask a question about “triggering a function on the server side”.

I am using “axios” library for post/get requests. And node js require(‘axios’) statement only runs on the main.js(entry file).

So in my scenario, from the client side I want to create a button and trigger the function that includes post/get requests which is inside main.js file.

How can I manage it? Could anybody help me about it.

Thanks,