Trigger automatically loading old content on Facebook?

On Facebook, when you scroll to the bottom of a public page it loads more content dynamically using AJAX. However, on extremely long pages, you can be scrolling for hours to get back to a post made years ago by that page. There are no built-in controls to skip to a certain date in a public Facebook page’s posts.

I was wondering if anyone would be able to help in making a script that automatically can send the request to the server to load more content from the past a bunch of times really fast? That way it loads years’ worth of posts all at once instead of requiring the user to manually scroll down for hours.