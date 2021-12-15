Trigger auto click in javascript without clicking

JavaScript
#1

//How can I trigger auto click without clicking, so that it auto show the share dialog

 <div>
        <button type="button" id="share-button">Share</button>
    </div>
#2

document.getElementById("share-button").click()

Insert standard disclaimers about not p***ing people off by clicking on things they dont want to click, etc.

#3

I have tried this method but still cannot auto-click.



<div id="buttons">
    <h2>Buttons</h2>
    <div>
        <button type="button" id="share-button" onclick="share()">Share</button>
    </div>
</div>

<script>
    window.fbAsyncInit = function () {
        FB.init({
            appId: 'ID',
            autoLogAppEvents: true,
            xfbml: true,
            version: 'v11.0'
        });
    };

    

    document.getElementById('share-button').addEventListener('click', share);

    function share() {
        FB.ui({
            display: 'popup',
            method: 'share',
            href: 'https://developers.facebook.com/docs/',

        }, function (response) {
            //Debug response (optional)
            console.log(response);
        });
    }

    window.onload = function () {
        share();
    }

    //Load the JavaScript SDK asynchronously
    (function (d, s, id) {
        var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
        if (d.getElementsById(id)) return;
        js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
        js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
        fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
    }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));


</script>

<script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"></script>
#4

