Tree checked and unchecked functionality

Morning, I have been helped by paul with the treeview below, which works perfectly, just one thing is that this is also used on an edit form so when the user comes to this section there will be checkboxes already selected, so I need the path to the child thats selected to already be open. i can see it related to adding checked=“checked” but cant see where I can open up the tree when one of the children are selected, so the user can see it.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/JgopgG

There an each function on change, but I assume there needs to be a way of checking if they already set to checked and if so open that tree path up.

I started by adding a .length check inside the main function as below, below all the other functions and although there one that is set to checked=“checked”, its coming back with 1,so thought that would be a good starting point.

function ApplyLabCheckTreeCheckboxFunctionality() {
    
var checkTheChecked = $(".labCheckGroupWrapper").find('input:checkbox:checked').length;
    alert(checkTheChecked);
}

Its just now to use $(this) to then open up the parents I assume, do you have any idea. I have placed this inside the function ApplyLabCheckTreeCheckboxFunctionality(), but seperate from all the code you wrote.

maybe something along this sort of line, but again not sure how to open up the full length of the tree of the childs parents.

var $this = $(".labCheckGroupWrapper").find('input:checkbox:checked');

if ($this.is(":checked")) {
       $this.closest('span').find('.plus').addClass('active');
       //$this.closest('li').find('span.plus').addClass('active');      

      //var elem = $this;
      //var parentsUntil = getParentsUntil(elem, '.plus');
      //parentsUntil.addClass('active');
    }

Think this is pretty close, but no cigar at the moment.

I think you need a JS expert here as that code is too complicated for me. I probably only tinkered with your original to get it working :slight_smile:

You can however open most of the tree by applying the appropriate css classes manually at start and adjusting the inline display:styles where needed. You will however need JS to set the checkbox to their indeterminate states as that is only available through js and not html.

The tree could be opened like this (apart from the indeterminate checkbox as mentioned):

However there is probably a more efficient way through JS and triggering a click on each item automatically in the order that you want it opened.

Hopefully @Paul_Wilkins / @James_Hibbard or one of the other JS gurus will be more helpful than me :slight_smile:

Hi Paul,

I’ll have a look at your stuff now, as Im sure your not far off anyway.

I dont think its complicated in honesty, I think the way I have it would do it, as its simply checking to see if any are equal to checked, and if there is its looking up the DOM for the closest li, then using find to see if there a span below it with a class plus and if so add a class called active and that should open up the tree structure for that line. Thats what Im trying to do anyway, but I cant seem to get closest working and adding the class.

What is the edit form information for multiple selected checkboxes?

Do you have a plan for how to get that information to the new page?