Tree checked and unchecked functionality

@PaulOB

Morning, I have been helped by paul with the treeview below, which works perfectly, just one thing is that this is also used on an edit form so when the user comes to this section there will be checkboxes already selected, so I need the path to the child thats selected to already be open. i can see it related to adding checked=“checked” but cant see where I can open up the tree when one of the children are selected, so the user can see it.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/JgopgG

There an each function on change, but I assume there needs to be a way of checking if they already set to checked and if so open that tree path up.

I started by adding a .length check inside the main function as below, below all the other functions and although there one that is set to checked=“checked”, its coming back with 1,so thought that would be a good starting point.

function ApplyLabCheckTreeCheckboxFunctionality() { var checkTheChecked = $(".labCheckGroupWrapper").find('input:checkbox:checked').length; alert(checkTheChecked); }

Its just now to use $(this) to then open up the parents I assume, do you have any idea. I have placed this inside the function ApplyLabCheckTreeCheckboxFunctionality(), but seperate from all the code you wrote.

maybe something along this sort of line, but again not sure how to open up the full length of the tree of the childs parents.

var $this = $(".labCheckGroupWrapper").find('input:checkbox:checked'); if ($this.is(":checked")) { $this.closest('span').find('.plus').addClass('active'); //$this.closest('li').find('span.plus').addClass('active'); //var elem = $this; //var parentsUntil = getParentsUntil(elem, '.plus'); //parentsUntil.addClass('active'); }

Think this is pretty close, but no cigar at the moment.