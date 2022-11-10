Treatments for HIV/AIDS by Safe Hands Clinic

There are medical interventions that significantly reduce the risk of HIV infection for those who are at high risk of developing it. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is the term used. PrEP is an antiviral drug that helps HIV-negative persons maintain their HIV Doctor in Delhi status even if they have sexual contact without wearing a condom with an HIV-positive or unknown partner.

In this instance, having one or more sexual partners who are HIV + is considered to be “high risk.” As well as any one or more of the following risks, it can also refer to engaging in sexual activity in an area where HIV is prevalent:

Therapy for HIV

Although there is no treatment for HIV, there are a variety of drugs that can help. Antiretroviral therapy, sometimes known as ART, is a group of medications that stops HIV from turning into AIDS.

Even when HIV develops into AIDS, antiretroviral therapy is typically effective. The more effective the treatment, though, the sooner you start.

HIV is now a chronic condition that can be controlled for decades thanks to advancements in antiretroviral medication, which once made it the leading cause of mortality in young adults. You could still pass the illness to others through unprotected intercourse (without wearing a condom) or blood transfusions; even if you take HIV drugs and feels OK. The medications maintain a strong immune system that can stop or reduce the progression of AIDS rather than eradicating the virus.

