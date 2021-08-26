Traversing DOM with jQuery questions

Question #1
Do not understand why these functions supposedly point to the same object, but they return different results:
(1) with
getSubMenu(..)
(2) with
itemInSubMenu(..)
(1) traverses down hill with
.find(..)
(2) traverses up hill with
.parent()
Same target, but different results?
Before I present the 2 functions:
HTML snippet
<li class="daddy">
text233
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-menu -->
<li>
<a href="ABOUT.html">
text2331
</a>
</li>
<li class="daddy">
text2332
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-sub-menu -->
<li>text23321</li>
<li>text23322</li>
</ul>
</li> <!-- daddy text2332 -->
<li>
<a href="ABOUT.html">
text2333
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</li> <!-- daddy text233 -->
Now, the culprits …
function getSubMenu($currItem) {
var $theSubMenu = null;
if ( $currItem.hasClass("daddy") ) {
// $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");
$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();
}
return $theSubMenu;
} // getSubMenu
function itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem) {
// .daddy <-- .aMenu <-- $theItem
return $theItem.parent(".aMenu").parent("").hasClass("daddy");
} // itsParentIsSubMenu
function itemInSubMenu($theItem) {
var $theSubMenu = null;
if (itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem)) {
$theSubMenu = $theItem.parent(); // parent = ".aMenu"
}
return $theSubMenu;
} // itemInSubMenu
Question #2
Inside
getSubMenu(..), I have:
// $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");
$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();
What is wrong with the
.next(..) statement?
.find(..) works, but not
.next(..)
PS:
FWIW, elsewhere I am TABbing from
<li> to
<li>.
When I encounter a
<li.daddy> I call
getSubMenu to show the sub-menu. After it shows, I continue tabbing, e.g.:
from:
<li>text23321</li>
<li>text23322</li>
I call
getSubMenu on the 1st
<li> and then
itemInSubMenu on the 2nd
<li> … and they generate un-equal sub-menu objects (".aMenu") … but they are in fact the same?