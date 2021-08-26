Traversing DOM with jQuery questions

#1

Question #1

Do not understand why these functions supposedly point to the same object, but they return different results:
(1) with getSubMenu(..)
(2) with itemInSubMenu(..)

(1) traverses down hill with .find(..)
(2) traverses up hill with .parent()

Same target, but different results?

Before I present the 2 functions:

HTML snippet

<li class="daddy">
	text233
	<ul class="aMenu">   <!-- sub-menu  -->
		<li>
			<a href="ABOUT.html">
			text2331
			</a>
		</li>
		<li class="daddy">
			text2332
			<ul class="aMenu">   <!-- sub-sub-menu  -->
				<li>text23321</li>
				<li>text23322</li>
			</ul>
		</li>   <!-- daddy text2332 -->
		<li>
			<a href="ABOUT.html">
			text2333
			</a>
		</li>
	</ul>
</li>   <!-- daddy text233 -->

Now, the culprits …

function getSubMenu($currItem) {
	
	var $theSubMenu = null;
	
	if ( $currItem.hasClass("daddy") ) {
	//	$theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");
		$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();
	}
	
	return $theSubMenu;

}   // getSubMenu

function itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem) {
	
	// .daddy <-- .aMenu <-- $theItem
	return $theItem.parent(".aMenu").parent("").hasClass("daddy");

}   // itsParentIsSubMenu


function itemInSubMenu($theItem) {

	var $theSubMenu = null;
	
	if (itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem)) {
		$theSubMenu = $theItem.parent();   // parent = ".aMenu"
	}
	
	return $theSubMenu;

}   // itemInSubMenu

Question #2

Inside getSubMenu(..), I have:

// $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");

$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();

What is wrong with the .next(..) statement? .find(..) works, but not .next(..)

PS:

FWIW, elsewhere I am TABbing from <li> to <li>.

When I encounter a <li.daddy> I call getSubMenu to show the sub-menu. After it shows, I continue tabbing, e.g.:

from:

<li>text23321</li>
<li>text23322</li>

I call getSubMenu on the 1st <li> and then itemInSubMenu on the 2nd <li> … and they generate un-equal sub-menu objects (".aMenu") … but they are in fact the same?

#2

Does it help to know that next searches siblings, whereas find searches children?