Traversing DOM with jQuery questions

Do not understand why the same object returns different results:
(1) with getSubMenu(..)
(2) with itemInSubMenu(..)

(1) traverses down hill
(2) traverses up hill

Same target, but different results?

Before I present the 2 functions:

HTML snippet

<li class="daddy">
	text233
	<ul class="aMenu">   <!-- sub-menu  -->
		<li>
			<a href="ABOUT.html">
			text2331
			</a>
		</li>
		<li class="daddy">
			text2332
			<ul class="aMenu">   <!-- sub-sub-menu  -->
				<li>text23321</li>
				<li>text23322</li>
			</ul>
		</li>   <!-- daddy text2332 -->
		<li>
			<a href="ABOUT.html">
			text2333
			</a>
		</li>
	</ul>
</li>   <!-- daddy text233 -->

Now, the culprits …

function getSubMenu($currItem) {
	
	var $theSubMenu = null;
	
	if ( $currItem.hasClass("daddy") ) {
	//	$theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");
		$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();
	}
	
	return $theSubMenu;

}   // getSubMenu

function itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem) {
	
	// .daddy <-- .aMenu <-- $theItem
	return $theItem.parent(".aMenu").parent("").hasClass("daddy");

}   // itsParentIsSubMenu


function itemInSubMenu($theItem) {

	var $theSubMenu = null;
	
	if (itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem)) {
		$theSubMenu = $theItem.parent();   // parent = ".aMenu"
	}
	
	return $theSubMenu;

}   // itemInSubMenu

Question #2

Inside getSubMenu(..), I have:

// $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu");

$theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();

What is wrong with the .next(..) statement? .find(..) works, but not .next(..)