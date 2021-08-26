Traversing DOM with jQuery questions

Question #1

Do not understand why the same object returns different results:

(1) with getSubMenu(..)

(2) with itemInSubMenu(..)

(1) traverses down hill

(2) traverses up hill

Same target, but different results?

Before I present the 2 functions:

HTML snippet

<li class="daddy"> text233 <ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-menu --> <li> <a href="ABOUT.html"> text2331 </a> </li> <li class="daddy"> text2332 <ul class="aMenu"> <!-- sub-sub-menu --> <li>text23321</li> <li>text23322</li> </ul> </li> <!-- daddy text2332 --> <li> <a href="ABOUT.html"> text2333 </a> </li> </ul> </li> <!-- daddy text233 -->

Now, the culprits …

function getSubMenu($currItem) { var $theSubMenu = null; if ( $currItem.hasClass("daddy") ) { // $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu"); $theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first(); } return $theSubMenu; } // getSubMenu function itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem) { // .daddy <-- .aMenu <-- $theItem return $theItem.parent(".aMenu").parent("").hasClass("daddy"); } // itsParentIsSubMenu function itemInSubMenu($theItem) { var $theSubMenu = null; if (itsParentIsSubMenu($theItem)) { $theSubMenu = $theItem.parent(); // parent = ".aMenu" } return $theSubMenu; } // itemInSubMenu

Question #2

Inside getSubMenu(..) , I have:

// $theSubMenu = $currItem.next(".aMenu"); $theSubMenu = $currItem.find(".aMenu").first();