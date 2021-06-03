Transparent Sticky Nav Bar that changes color on Scroll

Hi, I’, new to this community hope you can help me out. I’ve been developing a new website for a Real Estate brand and I’m developing it on Wordpress using a Theme called “Houzez”.

It is still on an early stage of development but there is something really bothering me that I can’t get right and I think might be easy to get right with code.

I want the Nav Bar to be sticky (which is easy to do on the Theme Options Settings) but I want it to start transparent and to turn black when I scroll down.

I was already able to make it transparent only on the Homepage with code, and it is sticky right now but I was not able to make it change the color when I scroll down.

Here is the link for my website:

https://i4y.a9b.myftpupload.com

Could you help me out? Thank you.