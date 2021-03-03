Transparent Sticky Nav Bar that changes color on Scroll

Hi, I’, new to this community hope you can help me out. I’ve been developing a new website for a Real Estate brand and I’m developing it on Wordpress using a Theme called “Houzez”.

It is still on an early stage of development but there is something really bothering me that I can’t get right and I think might be easy to get right with code.

I want the Nav Bar to be sticky (which is easy to do on the Theme Options Settings) but I want it to start transparent and to turn black when I scroll down.

I was already able to make it transparent only on the Homepage with code, and it is sticky right now but I was not able to make it change the color when I scroll down.

Here is the link for my website:
https://i4y.a9b.myftpupload.com

Could you help me out? Thank you.

So, on scroll it will change to transparent, but you’d want it to do from transparent to another color also? As I’m understanding, that seems to be the case.

Hi franciscobrito, Welcome to the forums!

You could try the sticky position:

Maybe apply a background color or something to make it readable when on top of content.

Thanks for the reply. I want it to start transparent on the top of the page as it is right now but then to turn black when I scroll down.

Thank you for the reply this forum looks great and helpful. Right now the sticky position is not the problem. I could set it as sticky in the Theme Options and I know I can always do it with the code “position: sticky”, my problem is that I want it to turn black when I Scroll down and until now I was not able to do it.

