Transparency on IOS

Hello,

I am not sure if anyone can assist me. I am trying to put a currency converter into my Shopify store. When viewing my webpage on my computer(windows) the currency convertor is clear however on my phone it is quite ugly with a silver filling and white borders and text. Is anyone please able to advise of the code that I could use to make it look transparent with white writing on both my mobile application and computer. See image and coding below for reference.

header.liquid code:

{% form 'currency' %} {{ form | currency_selector }} {% endform %}

custom.js code:

('.shopify-currency-form select').on('change', function() { (this)

.parents(‘form’)

.submit();

});

theme.scss.liquid code: NOTE THIS IS WHERE I THINK THE CODE NEEDS TO BE (IT IS A MESS AS I HAVE BEEN TESTING LOTS OF THINGS)

.shopify-currency-form select

{-webkit-appearance: menulist; color:white; background:0; padding:0; border:0; margin:0; width:65px; background-color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)}