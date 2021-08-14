Translate X, but no scroll wanted

.holidayclass .picture {
transform: translateX(100%);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?
.holidayclass .picture {
transform: translateX(100%);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?
The overflow: hidden would need to be on the parent i.e. the article element.
Hi there,
for above HTML, css is:
.holidayclass {
overflow-x: hidden;
}
.holidayclass .picture img {
transform: translateX(100vw);
}
h5 {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass h5 {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
p {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass p {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
The issue is article tag is still occupying the height, If I set that to display none, it damages animation, what could be the solution?
If there is difficulty in comprehension I will upload the code to the live server.
I was trying to emulate this w/o seeing their CSS or JS.
A relevant
JS discussion is going on here.
In bottom there are previous next button.
You need the overflow:hidden on .commonclass not .holidayclass because that gets removed.
The problem is something else, I think.
The vertical location of the slides
article tag is changing,
previous/next button is also bottom located. I think I am unable to articulate that correctly.
Maybe I have not chosen the correct HTML structure.
You will need to place the slides on top of each other or they take up space in the flow. You will also need to move the buttons out of the container.
You can create overlaps with css grid and here’s a start although I haven’t placed buttons for you.
Back in the morning now
Sure, Thanks and Good nite. In morning I will send original templates so that you dont have to struggle in browser.