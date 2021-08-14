Translate X, but no scroll wanted

.holidayclass .picture {
	transform: translateX(100%);
	overflow-x: hidden;
}

Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?

The overflow: hidden would need to be on the parent i.e. the article element.

Hi there,

for above HTML, css is:

.holidayclass {
	overflow-x: hidden;
}
.holidayclass .picture img {
	transform: translateX(100vw);	
}


h5 {
  transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass h5 {
	transform: translateX(-100vw);
}


p {
  transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass p {
	transform: translateX(-100vw);
}

The issue is article tag is still occupying the height, If I set that to display none, it damages animation, what could be the solution?

If there is difficulty in comprehension I will upload the code to the live server.