Translate X, but no scroll wanted

.holidayclass .picture {
transform: translateX(100%);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?
The overflow: hidden would need to be on the parent i.e. the article element.
Hi there,
for above HTML, css is:
.holidayclass {
overflow-x: hidden;
}
.holidayclass .picture img {
transform: translateX(100vw);
}
h5 {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass h5 {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
p {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass p {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
The issue is article tag is still occupying the height, If I set that to display none, it damages animation, what could be the solution?
If there is difficulty in comprehension I will upload the code to the live server.