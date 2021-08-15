Translate X, but no scroll wanted

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Hi there, I created one more version, and it is working.

Congratulations on getting it working

As I indicated you would need to remove the element from the flow which you have done with absolute positioning which is fine as long as you put it back in the flow once its displayed (which you have done).

It looks to be working well so well done on getting it up and running to start with:)

However…

Sorry: Caveat to follow.

I do have a serious issue though with the html and this is not readable html (and even worse for screen readers and assistive devices or bots) .

<div class="content"> <h5 class="h">Heading #1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <h5 class="h hholiday">Heading #2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <h5 class="h hholiday">Heading #3. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <p class="p">Maddie Crossin, CEO #1</p> <p class="p pholiday">Maddie Crossin, CEO #2</p> <p class="p pholiday">Maddie Crossin, CEO #3</p> </div>

You have a number of h5 headings in a row and then a number of p tags in a row.

Reading the html it would seem the p tags are related to the last h5 only and the other h5 headings will be seen as keyword stuffing more than anything else.

You forgot the first concept of html design and that is the mark up should make sense before you start styling it. Those slides should really be 4 separate slides each under its own h5 heading and then it makes sense to everyone.

Start with valid readable html and you can’t go wrong.

e.g.

<div class="content"> <h5 class="h">Heading #1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <p class="p">Maddie Crossin, CEO #1</p> <h5 class="h hholiday">Heading #2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <p class="p pholiday">Maddie Crossin, CEO #2</p> <h5 class="h hholiday">Heading #3. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit.</h5> <p class="p pholiday">Maddie Crossin, CEO #3</p> </div>

Also the image should really be in there in each section rather than stuck at the end with no context.

Sometimes you have to massage it into position but when you start making up your own structures its time to think and take stock. If you can’t read the html and make sense of it then neither will google or a screen reader.

Don’y worry though because now that you have it working you can work out how to make it nice html once again