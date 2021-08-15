Translate X, but no scroll wanted

.holidayclass .picture {
transform: translateX(100%);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?
.holidayclass .picture {
transform: translateX(100%);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Hi there, quite often it happens that when I translate 100% the scroll appears, how to get rid of the horizontal scroll?
The overflow: hidden would need to be on the parent i.e. the article element.
Hi there,
for above HTML, css is:
.holidayclass {
overflow-x: hidden;
}
.holidayclass .picture img {
transform: translateX(100vw);
}
h5 {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass h5 {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
p {
transition: transform 0.5s;
}
.holidayclass p {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
The issue is article tag is still occupying the height, If I set that to display none, it damages animation, what could be the solution?
If there is difficulty in comprehension I will upload the code to the live server.
I was trying to emulate this w/o seeing their CSS or JS.
A relevant
JS discussion is going on here.
In bottom there are previous next button.
You need the overflow:hidden on .commonclass not .holidayclass because that gets removed.
The problem is something else, I think.
The vertical location of the slides
article tag is changing,
previous/next button is also bottom located. I think I am unable to articulate that correctly.
Maybe I have not chosen the correct HTML structure.
You will need to place the slides on top of each other or they take up space in the flow. You will also need to move the buttons out of the container.
You can create overlaps with css grid and here’s a start although I haven’t placed buttons for you.
Back in the morning now
Sure, Thanks and Good nite. In morning I will send original templates so that you dont have to struggle in browser.
Hi, I have created a border on the
article tag, which will explain the issue. Maybe this has a fix or the entire structural approach of HTML is flawed in that case I have to re-do it. GRID is completely new to me.
Yes that’s the issue I addressed in my codepen.
You have two articles one under the other and as I said before they need to occupy the same space. Most sliders do this with absolutely positioning each slider on top but the drawback of that approach is that you have to have a fixed height (or aspect ratio) slider and can’t have different height content in each.
In my codepen I simply used css grid and set both items to occupy the same grid slot effectively putting them on top of each other. It only needs a couple of lines of code.
section.theme-width {
display: grid;
overflow: hidden;
grid-template-areas: "onlyone";
}
.commonclass {
grid-area: onlyone;
}
Bear in mind my codepen is linking to your css file so if you change anything it will get reflected in my codepen. (I might go and grab the css in a few minutes anyway to stop it changing).
I grabbed your css and placed in the panels so the codepen is stable now. I alos added a slide-wrap to make things easier.
I am trying something else with slightly different HTML If I succedd I will share it online, thanks.