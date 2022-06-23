Transition property not working on width and focus

.classname form input { border: 0; border-radius: 0; color: #c4c4c8; font-size: 20px; min-width: 0px; padding: 9px 0 9px 15px; padding-left: 38px; width: 200px; -webkit-appearance: none; outline: none; transition: all 0.6s ease; } .classname form input:focus { width: 150%; }

The problem I am facing is that when focus property is active on mouse click the increase in width at that time doesnt happens smoothly under the influence of transition property.

Where am I faltering? Is there any syntax error?