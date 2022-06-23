Transition property not working on width and focus

.classname form input {
	border: 0;	
	border-radius: 0;
	color: #c4c4c8;
	font-size: 20px;
	min-width: 0px;
	padding: 9px 0 9px 15px;
	padding-left: 38px;
	width: 200px;
	-webkit-appearance: none;
	outline: none;
	transition: all 0.6s ease;
}
.classname form input:focus {
	width: 150%;
}

The problem I am facing is that when focus property is active on mouse click the increase in width at that time doesnt happens smoothly under the influence of transition property.

Where am I faltering? Is there any syntax error?