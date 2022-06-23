Transition property not working on width and focus

.classname form input {
border: 0;
border-radius: 0;
color: #c4c4c8;
font-size: 20px;
min-width: 0px;
padding: 9px 0 9px 15px;
padding-left: 38px;
width: 200px;
-webkit-appearance: none;
outline: none;
transition: all 0.6s ease;
}
.classname form input:focus {
width: 150%;
}
The problem I am facing is that when
focus property is active on mouse click the increase in
width at that time doesnt happens smoothly under the influence of
transition property.
Where am I faltering? Is there any syntax error?