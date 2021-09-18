Transition on Position and left

As @rpkamp said you need to transition from a left position as position itself is not an animatable property. However left:0 on a relative element has no bearing on a left position of a fixed element unless they just happens to live in the same place.
Usually you would avoid transitions by position values as they are jerky because they cause the page to be redrawn. Instead it is much better to use transforms when you animate as they have no impact on the flow and are much smoother. Use translate instead when you want to slide something into position.
Usually you position the element where you want it and then use a transform to move it off screen. Then you can just transform it back to where it should be.
It does depend on situation but if possible you should avoid transitioning position values.
In a real-life scenario logos height will not be the same, so the total height of the header will not be the same, so how can I ensure that in the real-life scenario when the height of same this could be ready:
.nhamburger p {
margin-top: 60px;
}
Here p is just the metamorphic symbolic of all the items of menus or anything else that will come later, and will probably be replaced by div later.
Secondly, I was trying, and wanted that only once those 3 bars have done full opening and closing should anything move or hide.
The hamburger and the content are both in the fixed div so why do you need to position fix the second hamburger? You are covering where the original hamburger was so just slide in the new ‘X’ in the nornal flow of that sidebar. You won’t then need the margin-top:60px on the p element.
Just put a delay before the panel slides.
.nhamburger {
transition: transform 0.7s 1s;
}
You seem to be making it a little harder than it should be
Just slide in the new panel with its own hamburger. You don’t want to match the position of the original hamburger in the header because the user may not have scrolled it down fully before clicking it.
Also when the panel is open you want to hide the overflow on the body otherwise the content can be scrolled underneath which is annoying so probably better to put pointer-events:none on the content underneath when side panel is open.
Yes basically that except that going from relative to fixed is not a good idea because the position of that element could be anywhere especially when its aligned with flex.
But yes the technique is to use transform to move the element into view. For a fixed positoned sidebar you’d have the default of left:0 and top:0 and a default of transform:translate(-100%);. When you want to see it you set transform:translate(0%).
Its much smoother as transforms don’t cause anything else to be redrawn and I believe they are harrdware accelerated.