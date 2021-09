.whamburger { position: relative; align-items: center; display: flex; z-index: 500; gap: 20px; transition: position 0.7s, left 0.7s; } body.clicked .whamburger { position: fixed; left: 10px; }

I was trying something in the time delay, but this is not working: transition: position 0.7s, left 0.7s; are not affecting the transition.