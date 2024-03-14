Transition doesn't cease after clicking the close button

Click on one of the blue buttons 2 times.

The same button.

Clicking the close button should keep the curtain removed.

https://jsfiddle.net/yauj5sob/3/

You will notice that, the curtain is still going up when clicked on a 2nd time.

What am I doing wrong or forgetting to do?

I am confused here.

function openModal(target) { const modal = document.querySelector(target); modal.classList.add("active"); modal.querySelector(".curtainB").classList.add("slide"); modal.querySelector(".wrapB").classList.add("visible"); }