Transform with z-index

It only seems to be a problem in Firefox and is caused by the fact that transformed elements create a new stacking context.

I can’t see an easy fix at the moment but I would suggest that you fade the menu out before it reaches the top bar. I would also move the transform JS to a CSS class to make it easier to manipulate. Lastly remove the magic number of -28rem and then use -100% instead.

This seems to work in Firefox.

I would then suggest that you tidy up the js and use event handlers instead of the onclick in the html.