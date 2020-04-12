Transform with z-index

Here is the pen : https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/PoPweJL
I have a dropdown inside a dropdown, the when the second dropdown is minimizing, it will ignore the z-index for a second then go back to its style when the animation is done.
Here is the pen : https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/PoPweJL
I have a dropdown inside a dropdown, the when the second dropdown is minimizing, it will ignore the z-index for a second then go back to its style when the animation is done.
It only seems to be a problem in Firefox and is caused by the fact that transformed elements create a new stacking context.
I can’t see an easy fix at the moment but I would suggest that you fade the menu out before it reaches the top bar. I would also move the transform JS to a CSS class to make it easier to manipulate. Lastly remove the magic number of -28rem and then use -100% instead.
This seems to work in Firefox.
I would then suggest that you tidy up the js and use event handlers instead of the onclick in the html.
Okay, I will. But I’ll try to fix it for the last time. Thanks for helping!