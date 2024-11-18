Transfer Existing Domain & Associated Email Addresses

Hi there,

I have what I’m sure is a very basic question, but I wanted to get a recommendation from those who know. I work for my family’s small business, and due to a difficult year, we can no longer afford to be paying what we have been to our local web design/maintenance company. We’ve put together our own, very simple website on squarespace, which is sufficient for our minimal needs and will cost a fraction as much per year.

My question: I would like to transfer our existing domain, as well as the email addresses attached to it. I would like to request all the correct information from the company that manages our current site when I write what I imagine will be a somewhat difficult email. I know very little about this. Is it as simple as a username and password? I’ve been seeing something about a transfer code, and unlocking the domain. And will admin abilities over our email addresses come with this information?

I appreciate your time. Even a link to a detailed walk-through would be immensely helpful; I’m wading through a field that is far from my own.