Transfer Data between Activities with Android Parcelable

Hello,
I followed Simon Codrington’s lovely tutorial on transferring data between activities with parcelable and it i was just what I needed. I have an issue however. In the code below, I get the error ‘Expression expected’ on the putExtraData portion of the code. The debugger says “error: cannot find symbol variable ListingsModel”. The class containing the parcelable code is called ‘ListingsModel’ as is the constructor. I can’t seem to locate my error. My intent is wrapped in an if statement that should execute if try and launch the activity ReviewActivity.class and pass all data accordingly. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Call to new intent:
Intent intent = new Intent(MainActivity.this, ReviewActivity.class);
putExtraData("ListingsModel", **ListingsModel**); //error appears here
startActivity(intent);
Class containing parcelable code:
public class ListingsModel implements Parcelable {
public static final int IMAGE_TYPE = 1;
public String title, street, city, state, zip, hours, isOpen, content, image, phone, timestamp;
public int type, rating, ratingCount;
public Double lat, lng;
public ListingsModel(int mtype, String mtitle, Integer mrating, Integer mRatingCount, String mstreet, String mcity, String mstate, String mzip, String mhours, String mIsOpen, String mcontent, String mimage, String mphone, Double mlat, Double mlng, String mtimestamp) {
this.type = mtype;
this.title = mtitle;
this.rating = mrating;
this.ratingCount = mRatingCount;
this.street = mstreet;
this.city = mcity;
this.state = mstate;
this.zip = mzip;
this.hours = mhours;
this.isOpen = mIsOpen;
this.content = mcontent;
this.image = mimage;
this.phone = mphone;
this.lat = mlat;
this.lng = mlng;
this.timestamp = mtimestamp;
}
//write object values to parcel for storage
public void writeToParcel(Parcel dest, int flags){
//write all properties to the parcle
//dest.writeInt(type);
dest.writeString(title);
dest.writeInt(rating);
dest.writeInt(ratingCount);
dest.writeString(street);
dest.writeString(city);
dest.writeString(state);
dest.writeString(zip);
dest.writeString(hours);
dest.writeString(isOpen);
dest.writeString(content);
dest.writeString(image);
dest.writeString(phone);
dest.writeDouble(lat);
dest.writeDouble(lng);
}
//constructor used for parcel
public ListingsModel(Parcel parcel){
//read and set saved values from parcel
title = parcel.readString();
rating = parcel.readInt();
ratingCount = parcel.readInt();
street = parcel.readString();
city = parcel.readString();
state = parcel.readString();
zip = parcel.readString();
hours = parcel.readString();
isOpen = parcel.readString();
content = parcel.readString();
image = parcel.readString();
phone = parcel.readString();
lat = parcel.readDouble();
lng = parcel.readDouble();
}
//creator - used when un-parceling our parcle (creating the object)
public static final Parcelable.Creator<ListingsModel> CREATOR = new Parcelable.Creator<ListingsModel>(){
@Override
public ListingsModel createFromParcel(Parcel parcel) {
return new ListingsModel(parcel);
}
@Override
public ListingsModel[] newArray(int size) {
return new ListingsModel[0];
}
};
//return hashcode of object
public int describeContents() {
return hashCode();
}
}