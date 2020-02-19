Transfer Data between Activities with Android Parcelable

Hello,

I followed Simon Codrington’s lovely tutorial on transferring data between activities with parcelable and it i was just what I needed. I have an issue however. In the code below, I get the error ‘Expression expected’ on the putExtraData portion of the code. The debugger says “error: cannot find symbol variable ListingsModel”. The class containing the parcelable code is called ‘ListingsModel’ as is the constructor. I can’t seem to locate my error. My intent is wrapped in an if statement that should execute if try and launch the activity ReviewActivity.class and pass all data accordingly. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Call to new intent:

Intent intent = new Intent(MainActivity.this, ReviewActivity.class); putExtraData("ListingsModel", **ListingsModel**); //error appears here startActivity(intent);

Class containing parcelable code: