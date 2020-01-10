Transcribe jquery script to pure JS. Note that -400 is in px I would like to leave in percentage instead of px. Thanks in advance : )
Anything can leave it in jquery, but the -400 has to go out in percentage.
Long live Brazil!
<style>
#gallery {
position: relative;
width: 200px;
height: 100px;
border: 1px green dotted;
margin: 30px 0 0 150px;
/* usually an «overflow:hidden» is set here */
}
#overflow:checked + #gallery {
overflow:hidden;
}
#gallery ul {
font-size: 0;
white-space: nowrap;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: -200px;
margin: 0; padding: 0;
}
#gallery li {
display: inline-block;
vertical-align: top;
width: 96px;
height: 96px;
white-space: normal;
padding: 2px
}
button {
font: 40px "Courier New";
border: 1px #d8d8d8 dotted;
color: #626262;
background: none;
cursor: pointer;
width: 50px;
text-align: center;
margin: 20px -150px 0 150px;
}
label, a {
font: 14px Georgia;
font-style: italic;
color: #626262;
}
</style>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.min.js"></script>
<meta charset=utf-8 />
<title>JS Bin</title>
</head>
<body>
<label for="overflow">This checkbox toggles <b>overflow: hidden</b> property on the gallery <br> to see the effect when a mask is applied:</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="overflow">
<div id="kangaroo-brother"> <!-- mask -->
<ul> <!-- container -->
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=1"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=2"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=3"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=4"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=5"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=6"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=7"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=8"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=9"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=10"></li>
</ul>
</div>
<button type="button" id="prev">«</button>
<button type="button" id="next">»</button>
</body>
</html>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() {
var gallery = $('#kangaroo-brother'),
items = gallery.find('li'),
len = items.length,
current = 1, /* the current item we're looking */
first = items.filter(':first-child'),
second = items.filter((index)=>index==1),
last = items.filter(':last-child'),
secondlast = items.filter((index)=>index==items.length-2),
triggers = $('button');
console.log("second 1 " + second);
/* 1. Cloning first and last item */
first.before(secondlast.clone(true));
first.before(last.clone(true));
last.after(second.clone(true));
last.after(first.clone(true));
/* 2. Set button handlers */
triggers.on('click', function() {
if (gallery.is(':not(:animated)')) {
var cycle = false,
delta = (this.id === "prev")? -1 : 1;
/* in the example buttons have id "prev" or "next" */
gallery.animate({ left: "+=" + (-400 * delta) }, function() {
current += delta;
/**
* we're cycling the slider when the the value of "current"
* variable (after increment/decrement) is 0 or when it exceeds
* the initial gallery length
*/
cycle = !!(current === 0 || current > len);
if (cycle) {
/* we switched from image 1 to 4-cloned or
from image 4 to 1-cloned */
current = (current === 0)? len : 1;
gallery.css({left: -400 * (current + 1) });
}
});
}
});
});
</script>