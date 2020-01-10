Transcribe jquery script to pure JS

#1

Transcribe jquery script to pure JS. Note that -400 is in px I would like to leave in percentage instead of px. Thanks in advance : )

Anything can leave it in jquery, but the -400 has to go out in percentage.

Long live Brazil!


<style>
#gallery {
   position: relative;
   width: 200px;
   height: 100px;
   border: 1px green dotted;
   margin: 30px 0 0 150px;
   /* usually an «overflow:hidden» is set here */
}

#overflow:checked + #gallery { 
  overflow:hidden; 
}

#gallery ul {
   font-size: 0;
   white-space: nowrap;
   position: absolute;
   top: 0;
   left: -200px;
   margin: 0; padding: 0;
}

#gallery li {
   display: inline-block;
   vertical-align: top;
   width: 96px;
   height: 96px;
   white-space: normal;
   padding: 2px
}

button {
  font: 40px "Courier New";
  border: 1px #d8d8d8 dotted;
  color: #626262;
  background: none;
  cursor: pointer;
  width: 50px;
  text-align: center;
  margin: 20px -150px 0 150px;
}

label, a {
   font: 14px Georgia;
   font-style: italic;
   color: #626262;
}
</style>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.min.js"></script>
<meta charset=utf-8 />
<title>JS Bin</title>
</head>
<body>
  
  <label for="overflow">This checkbox toggles <b>overflow: hidden</b> property on the gallery <br> to see the effect when a mask is applied:</label>
  <input type="checkbox" id="overflow">
  
  <div id="kangaroo-brother"> <!-- mask -->
    
    <ul>  <!-- container -->
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=1"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=2"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=3"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=4"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=5"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=6"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=7"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=8"></li>
<li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=9"></li>
      <li><img src="http://dummyimage.com/96x96/f0f0f0/626262.png&text=10"></li>

    </ul>    

  </div>
  
  <button type="button" id="prev">&laquo;</button>
  <button type="button" id="next">&raquo;</button>
  
  <p>
  <a href="http://stackoverflow.com/a/15877302/1098851">Further information about this demo on this Stackoverflow discussion</a>
  </p>
</body>
</html>


<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() {
 
  var gallery = $('#kangaroo-brother'),
      items   = gallery.find('li'),
      len     = items.length,
      current = 1,  /* the current item we're looking */
      
      first   = items.filter(':first-child'),
      second  = items.filter((index)=>index==1),
      last    = items.filter(':last-child'),
      secondlast = items.filter((index)=>index==items.length-2),
      
      triggers = $('button');
   
console.log("second 1 " + second);
  
  /* 1. Cloning first and last item */
  first.before(secondlast.clone(true)); 
  first.before(last.clone(true)); 
  last.after(second.clone(true)); 
  last.after(first.clone(true)); 
  
  /* 2. Set button handlers */
  triggers.on('click', function() {
    
    if (gallery.is(':not(:animated)')) {
     
        var cycle = false,
            delta = (this.id === "prev")? -1 : 1;
            /* in the example buttons have id "prev" or "next" */  
    
        gallery.animate({ left: "+=" + (-400 * delta) }, function() {
      
            current += delta;
       
            /** 
             * we're cycling the slider when the the value of "current" 
             * variable (after increment/decrement) is 0 or when it exceeds
             * the initial gallery length
             */          
            cycle = !!(current === 0 || current > len);
       
            if (cycle) {
                /* we switched from image 1 to 4-cloned or 
                   from image 4 to 1-cloned */
                current = (current === 0)? len : 1; 
                gallery.css({left:  -400 * (current + 1) });
            }
        });   
     }
    
  });
});
</script>