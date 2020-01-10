Transcribe jquery script to pure JS. Note that -400 is in px I would like to leave in percentage instead of px. Thanks in advance : )
Anything can leave it in jquery, but the -400 has to go out in percentage.
Long live Brazil!
<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() {
var gallery = $('.kangaroo-brother'),
items = gallery.find('li'),
len = items.length,
current = 1, /* the current item we're looking */
first = items.filter(':first-child'),
second = items.filter((index)=>index==1),
last = items.filter(':last-child'),
secondlast = items.filter((index)=>index==items.length-2),
triggers = $('button');
console.log("second 1 " + second);
/* 1. Cloning first and last item */
first.before(secondlast.clone(true));
first.before(last.clone(true));
last.after(second.clone(true));
last.after(first.clone(true));
/* 2. Set button handlers */
triggers.on('click', function() {
if (gallery.is(':not(:animated)')) {
var cycle = false,
delta = (this.id === "prev")? -1 : 1;
/* in the example buttons have id "prev" or "next" */
gallery.animate({ left: "+=" + (-400 * delta) }, function() {
current += delta;
/**
* we're cycling the slider when the the value of "current"
* variable (after increment/decrement) is 0 or when it exceeds
* the initial gallery length
*/
cycle = !!(current === 0 || current > len);
if (cycle) {
/* we switched from image 1 to 4-cloned or
from image 4 to 1-cloned */
current = (current === 0)? len : 1;
gallery.css({left: -400 * (current + 1) });
}
});
}
});
});
</script>