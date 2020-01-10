Transcribe jquery script to pure JS

Transcribe jquery script to pure JS. Note that -400 is in px I would like to leave in percentage instead of px. Thanks in advance : )

Anything can leave it in jquery, but the -400 has to go out in percentage.

<script type="text/javascript">
$(function() {
 
  var gallery = $('.kangaroo-brother'),
      items   = gallery.find('li'),
      len     = items.length,
      current = 1,  /* the current item we're looking */
      
      first   = items.filter(':first-child'),
      second  = items.filter((index)=>index==1),
      last    = items.filter(':last-child'),
      secondlast = items.filter((index)=>index==items.length-2),
      
      triggers = $('button');
   
console.log("second 1 " + second);
  
  /* 1. Cloning first and last item */
  first.before(secondlast.clone(true)); 
  first.before(last.clone(true)); 
  last.after(second.clone(true)); 
  last.after(first.clone(true)); 
  
  /* 2. Set button handlers */
  triggers.on('click', function() {
    
    if (gallery.is(':not(:animated)')) {
     
        var cycle = false,
            delta = (this.id === "prev")? -1 : 1;
            /* in the example buttons have id "prev" or "next" */  
    
        gallery.animate({ left: "+=" + (-400 * delta) }, function() {
      
            current += delta;
       
            /** 
             * we're cycling the slider when the the value of "current" 
             * variable (after increment/decrement) is 0 or when it exceeds
             * the initial gallery length
             */          
            cycle = !!(current === 0 || current > len);
       
            if (cycle) {
                /* we switched from image 1 to 4-cloned or 
                   from image 4 to 1-cloned */
                current = (current === 0)? len : 1; 
                gallery.css({left:  -400 * (current + 1) });
            }
        });   
     }
    
  });
});
</script>