jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: Will this work with images and lists.

I’m assuming that you are new to css so forgive the elementary answer but css doesn’t care what the element is and what it looks like (excluding some form elements and some system set preferences).

With CSS you can change how the element looks and how it behaves and style it to do what you want.

So rotating a list or rotating an image makes no difference to css but you do have to apply property values in a way that works with the effect that you want. You may need to control the display of the element and other properties but these are within the realm of CSS.

As @TechnoBear said above we could give more pertinent advice if we had a demo of the css and html that you are currently using and then an idea of the effect you want to produce