Hello. So I am required to do a flashcard scenario, but I need to know how to only have it affect a certain area I want it to affect, and not something else. This is what I have:

@keyframes timeIt { from { transform:rotate(0deg); left:10px; } to { transform:rotate(360deg); left:500px; } } div { animation-name:timeIt; animation-duration:2s; animation-delay:2s; animation-timing-function:ease-in; }

What would you do in order for it to target one thing, and how