Transactions and Animations

Hello. So I am required to do a flashcard scenario, but I need to know how to only have it affect a certain area I want it to affect, and not something else. This is what I have:

@keyframes timeIt {

from {

transform:rotate(0deg);

left:10px;

}

to {

transform:rotate(360deg);

left:500px;

}

}

div {

animation-name:timeIt;

animation-duration:2s;

animation-delay:2s;

animation-timing-function:ease-in;

}

What would you do in order for it to target one thing, and how