Transactions and Animations

Hello. So I am required to do a flashcard scenario, but I need to know how to only have it affect a certain area I want it to affect, and not something else. This is what I have:
@keyframes timeIt {
from {
transform:rotate(0deg);
left:10px;
}
to {
transform:rotate(360deg);
left:500px;
}
}
div {
animation-name:timeIt;
animation-duration:2s;
animation-delay:2s;
animation-timing-function:ease-in;
}
What would you do in order for it to target one thing, and how
