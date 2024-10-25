Traffic leak

I’ve found a fun technique for building DR80+ backlinks and traffic, and it’s been quite effective for me. I recently noticed that petition sites are receiving extra love from Google after the recent core algorithm update. Change dot org was already huge but for example actionnetwork dot org has doubled its traffic over the last year:

Next I search for petitions on these sites that are getting a decent amount of engagement. Let’s say you’re in the travel niche, you could Google “actionnetwork dot org + travel” and find something like this with 17k signatures:

Obviously I make sure the petition is recent and relevant to the site I’m promoting - no point in pushing something outdated that no one’s searching for.

Once I find a good one I ask ChatGPT to help me rewrite it. The prompt might be something like: “Rewrite this petition in your own words. Craft a compelling story that motivates action. Begin by outlining the problem, present a solution, and naturally encourage readers to visit xyz dot com.”

After that, I optimize it with a few keywords so it will rank, throw in an image, add a link to my client’s site for some nice DR86 link juice and hit publish. If you’ve got a decent newsletter list you could ask your subscribers to sign the petition to get some extra engagement. For one client I reached out to local media outlets and they started reporting on it : ). The more people engage, the more traffic you’ll get. Oh and don’t forget to build some Tier 2 links to your petition page when it’s live.

There are tons of petition sites where you can post it to get both traffic and links. I built a tracker to keep tabs on all petition domains where you can apply this tactic. If you’re interested in trying it, let me know.