Traffic and their proportionality to number of articles or volume of content

On the Mark Mansion website, there are 210 URLs as of today. Recently he has posted on his Twitter account that he received 2Million+ Unique IP hits every month and the same is also verifiable by the anticipated traffic given by simlarweb.com.

Premise:

I had a notion to get millions off traffic one should have at least 1000 articles/blogs and each should be a minimum of 1000 words to get googles attention, but the above is negating my belief.

A couple of days back I also landed on a Linux blog, which has 367 blog articles, and a similarweb.com showed 4.7 Million Traffic.

Question: Those who have active and significant traffic blogs can please share their experience of website traffic as compared to the amount of content they have created.

P.S. I understand not all 200 articles will have millions of traffic, but I am trying to get some real insight on content creation and their proportionality to the traffic.