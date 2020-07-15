Tracking YouTube clicks on embedded video

javascript7: javascript7: Is there a way to track clicking on an iframe YouTube video?

Hi @javascript7, I don’t think that this is possible. Clicking inside the iframe will dispatch an event only there, it won’t “leave” the iframe as an event would normally bubble up the DOM tree. And since a youtube iframe will have a different origin that the page you’re embedding it into, you can’t listen to events on the iframe window either (as it would otherwise be possible via its contentWindow property).

I suppose would you might do as a workaround is not include the actual iframe but just a placeholder, which would be replaced be the actual iframe on click. However the user would then have to click the iframe again to start the video once it got loaded…

<a href="#" data-iframe-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZPcz5qHCPO4" data-anchor-id="first-element" data-endpoint="onclick.asp?id=1" >iframe placeholder here</a>