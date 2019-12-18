Tracking visitors on private website?

Hello. I have built a private website where people from work can view work-related pictures.

The home page is really just a log in screen. And if you successfully log in, then you can navigate to various photo galleries.

I would like an easy way to track how many people visit my website, and also have some way to differentiate them (e.g. by OP address).

I have used Google in the past to track traffic on a business website, but am not sure it makes sense for this private site. Plus I don’t want to have to spend a bunch of time creating a new Google account, and so on.

Any suggestions on how I might track traffic and unique traffic to this private site?

By the way, this is on a web server where I have access to WHM and cPanel, so maybe that is how I track visitors?