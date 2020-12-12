Tracking an onclick event on the same page

I have tracking code on the printfile.asp page that I want to activate only if the querystring = “print”. Is there a way for the onclick event to include a querystring or is there a work around this? I know that I can submit the onclick to another page and that works, but I already have several pages with this code and need a way to read the code if printed.
Thank you!
<script>
function loadXMLDoc(elementId, endpoint) {
var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML =
this.responseText;
}
};
xhttp.open("GET", endpoint, true);
xhttp.send();
}
</script>
<input type="button" value="PRINT" onclick="printpage();" id=button1 name=button class="noPrint" onclick="loadXMLDoc('first-element', 'printfile.asp?print=yes')">