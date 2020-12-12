Tracking an onclick event on the same page

I have tracking code on the printfile.asp page that I want to activate only if the querystring = “print”. Is there a way for the onclick event to include a querystring or is there a work around this? I know that I can submit the onclick to another page and that works, but I already have several pages with this code and need a way to read the code if printed.

Thank you!

<script> function loadXMLDoc(elementId, endpoint) { var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhttp.onreadystatechange = function () { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = this.responseText; } }; xhttp.open("GET", endpoint, true); xhttp.send(); } </script>