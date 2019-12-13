I have a site that used just mouse controls to turn pages, play games etc. I need a course on how I can change the JavaScript so that touch screens and mouse controls work. Is there a program on site point or where can I get the tutorial to make the changes on my site. jquery would be fine
Hope you can help me
Jen
Touch screen and mouse controls
I have a site that used just mouse controls to turn pages, play games etc. I need a course on how I can change the JavaScript so that touch screens and mouse controls work. Is there a program on site point or where can I get the tutorial to make the changes on my site. jquery would be fine
You shouldn’t really use mouse events on pages as it will prevent anyone using assistive technologies or even just keyboards to not be able to use.
Beyond that you might have to look into javascript keypress (up, down, etc) and/or on touch events depending on what your trying to do.
I need to use both mouse and touch as I sell to people that do not use touch screens or have laptops or tablets. I have been using mouse controls for over 10 years and now I need to add the touch programs. Do you know of any that I can use or any book that site point has.
Thanks, Jen
Good question. I know it’s best to have equivalent / surrogate events to cover the possibilities, but I don’t recall having ever seen any one-to-one spelled out before.
I’m not sure that all mouse / touch / keyboard events have equivalents. I’m guessing some would need surrogates. Best determined case by case?