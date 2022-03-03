Totally prevent crawling of anything which isn't something

I have a MediaWiki website.

MediaWiki creates about at least 15 webpages per webpage:

Talk webpage

History webpage

Revision webpages

Diff webpages

What-links-here webpage

Recent-changes-in-webpages-linked-from-here

Printable version webpage

Permalink version

Information about this webpage — webpage

Source code webpage / Edit webpage

Statistics webpages

And probably more

The total amount of webpages might arrive 150-1500 or much more.

Having so many webpages per webpage tremendously inhibited the crawling of my website to the extent that SEO is damaged although software performance is decent and content is abundant and rewarding with good feedback from readers.

Although most of the webpages I’ve exampled have a noindex attribute, I believe that I should still limit access to them backendly somehow.

I thought using robots.txt to allow access only into article and category pages.

Allow: /index.php/article/ Allow: /index.php/category/ Disallow: *

Is this syntax good? Would you do something otherwise?