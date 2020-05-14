Totalling output of a query

I have 2 tables. One has the qty and the other the mass. I have left joined these tables so that if there is a qty value, it connects with the correct mass value.
Now I need to multiply the mass by the quantity to create a total - easy enough. But now, I need to take all those totals, add them together to create a grand total of them all. I have no idea how to do this. Here is what I have so far:
$sql = "
SELECT *
FROM jobs_assembly
LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date = '$link_date'
ORDER BY job_names.job_name, jobs.assembly
";
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { ?>
<div class="quote-table">
<table>
<tr>
<th colspan="2" style="border-bottom:0;">Description</th>
<th colspan="2"style="border-bottom:0;">Mass</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>Name of Job</th>
<th>Assembly</th>
<th>Qty</th>
<th>Kg</th>
</tr>
<?php
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<tr>
<td><?php echo $row['job_name']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $row['assembly']; ?></td>
<td><?php echo $assemble_qty = $row['assemble_qty']; ?></td>
<td><?php $assemble_mass = $row['mass'] ?>
<?php
$assemble_mass_total = $assemble_qty * $assemble_mass;
echo $assemble_mass_total;
$assemble_mass_total_array = $assemble_mass_total[];
?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php
} //while ?>
<?php
print_r($assemble_mass_total);
?>
</table>
</div><!---quote-table-->
<?php
} //if