Totalling output of a query

#1

I have 2 tables. One has the qty and the other the mass. I have left joined these tables so that if there is a qty value, it connects with the correct mass value.

Now I need to multiply the mass by the quantity to create a total - easy enough. But now, I need to take all those totals, add them together to create a grand total of them all. I have no idea how to do this. Here is what I have so far:

$sql = "
SELECT *
FROM jobs_assembly
LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date = '$link_date'
ORDER BY job_names.job_name, jobs.assembly


"; 

$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); 

if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { ?>

<div class="quote-table">
	<table>
	<tr>
		<th colspan="2" style="border-bottom:0;">Description</th>
		<th colspan="2"style="border-bottom:0;">Mass</th>
	</tr>
	
	<tr>
		<th>Name of Job</th>
		<th>Assembly</th>
		<th>Qty</th>
		<th>Kg</th>
	</tr>
		<?php
		while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
			?>
		
			<tr>
				<td><?php echo $row['job_name']; ?></td>
				<td><?php echo $row['assembly']; ?></td>
				<td><?php echo $assemble_qty = $row['assemble_qty']; ?></td>
				<td><?php	$assemble_mass = $row['mass']	?>
					<?php
						$assemble_mass_total = $assemble_qty * $assemble_mass;
						echo $assemble_mass_total;
						$assemble_mass_total_array = $assemble_mass_total[];		
					?>
				</td>
				
			</tr>
		<?php
		} //while ?>
		
		<?php 
		print_r($assemble_mass_total);
		?>
		
		
		
	</table>
</div><!---quote-table-->	
<?php	
} //if
PHP Mysql query getting total from 2 columns
#2

You need to create another variable such as $grand_total before the while() loop starts, and each time you loop through, add the value of $assemble_mass_total to it. Echo it after the end of the loop.

I don’t think this:

$assemble_mass_total = $assemble_qty * $assemble_mass;
echo $assemble_mass_total;
$assemble_mass_total_array = $assemble_mass_total[];

is going to do anything for you. You create a flat variable called $assemble_mass_total, give it a value, display it, then create another flat variable called $assemble_mass_total_array and give it the value of an array called $assemble_mass_total that you didn’t create in the first place. I just get a 500 error when I try to run those three lines. The first two are fine, of course.

The idea is not unreasonable. I guess you were intending to create an array of the total for each row, then calculate the total after the loop. You could do that, but if all you want is the grand total, it seems like overkill to me.

#3

I create a post just now but cannot seem to find it to add to it. Anyhow, I have 2 tables, I need to multiply qty from the one table to the mass from the other to get a total, which I have achieved with this code:

	$sql_total_mass = "
	SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass,
	(jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum'	
	FROM jobs_assembly
	LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
	LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
	WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date = '$link_date'
	ORDER BY job_names.job_name, jobs.assembly
	";

	$result_total_mass = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_total_mass);

	if (mysqli_num_rows($result_total_mass) > 0) {
		while($row_total_mass = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_total_mass)) {
			echo $row_total_mass['sum'].'<br />';
		} //while
	} //if

Now I need to take all these totals and make a grand total. So basically add all the results from $row_total_mass[‘sum’] together and show it.

#4

It’s here. I just replied to it: Totalling output of a query

#5

and each time you loop through, add the value of $assemble_mass_total to it

Droopsnoot, thank you for your reply. How would I go about adding each total to the $grand_total variable? I don’t how I would actually do that.

#6

I have merged the 2 topics as we don’t want 2 on the same subject.

#7

thank you!